Dominion Energy, CCV pulling out of Dominion Energy Charity Classic after 2025 tournament

RICHMOND, Va. -- Just days after again being voted as the player’s favorite event on the PGA Champions Tour, sources have told CBS 6 Sports that both Dominion Energy and the Country Club of Virginia will be ending their relationship with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic (DECC) after the 2025 event.

On December 7, the DECC won their fourth Players Award, voted as the PGA Tour Champions players’ favorite event.

“The Players Award represents recognition for a tournament that goes above and beyond in the experience they provide to PGA TOUR Champions players,” said a release announcing the award. “In addition, the Country Club of Virginia – host of the event – provides fantastic hospitality at a top-tier golf course.”

The DECC was founded in 2016 and has been held at CCV’s James River Course every year. It has raised over $11 million for local charities through various events and programs such as Birdies For Charity.

Ryan Frazier, a spokesman for Dominion Energy, explained his company's position on the decision. "The decision to end our title sponsorship was driven by a focus on our company’s “back-to-basics” strategy, which is captured by Dominion Energy’s new mission: To provide the reliable, affordable, and increasingly clean energy that powers our customers every day."

"We still have two more years of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic at The Country Club of Virginia, and we’ll work to make those two editions the best yet" Frazier continued. "We thank our partners, the thousands of volunteers, and the tens of thousands of patrons who have made the classic the players’ favorite tournament year after year."

When reached for comment, tournament director Steve Schoenfeld provided a statement that read, in part: “Over our eight years we have formed relationships with more than 350 local corporations who have participated as sponsors, over 3,500 local residents who have volunteered, 270 charities and hundreds of thousands of fans. We work diligently each year to provide an outstanding tournament experience and we are extremely grateful for the support the region has demonstrated toward the event.”

Back in 2018, PGA Tour Champions and Dominion Energy announced an extension of their contract which was scheduled to run through 2029. At the time, the agreement was hailed as the longest simultaneous extension between a sponsor and host venue in Tour history.

However, sources have also told CBS 6 Sports that many of the members at CCV were not happy with the course hosting this event each year, taking several weeks each fall away from their ability to play the course and use the facility. When asked, Dominion did not provide details on how the contract has been shortened.

Schoenfeld’s statement also addressed the future of the event beyond 2025. “The Champions Tour has every intention of remaining in Richmond and the process to identify and secure a new title sponsor and host golf course for 2026 and beyond will begin immediately.”