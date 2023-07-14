Watch Now
Sports

Actions

How you can help Dinwiddie Americans attend Dixie Youth Baseball Division One World Series for 1st time

Help Dinwiddie Americans attend Dixie Youth Baseball Division One World Series
361084742_558520369828429_7276041855122010850_n.jpg
Posted at 6:37 PM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 18:40:48-04

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- The Dinwiddie Americans have advanced to the Dixie Youth Baseball Division One World Series for the first time after they reached the Dixie State Final this week in Prince George.

The World Series will be held in Louisiana starting on July 26.

The team has set up a fundraiser account to help the players and their families attend the event.

"To help these ballplayers, and their families, we will be hosting several upcoming fundraisers (to be announced soon)," organizers with the
Sutherland Dixie Youth Baseball said. "However, if you would just like to donate some money, you may do so by clicking the below link and ALL money donated prior to July 27th will go directly to their World Series expenses."

Click here to make a donation.

361238111_525255679727212_648507901528812850_n.jpg

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the only local TV sports coverage in town. Depend on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete local sports coverage.

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the only local TV sports coverage in town. Depend on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete local sports coverage.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Beyond-the-Roster-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster