How you can help Dinwiddie Americans attend Dixie Youth Baseball Division One World Series for 1st time

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- The Dinwiddie Americans have advanced to the Dixie Youth Baseball Division One World Series for the first time after they reached the Dixie State Final this week in Prince George.

The World Series will be held in Louisiana starting on July 26.

The team has set up a fundraiser account to help the players and their families attend the event.

"To help these ballplayers, and their families, we will be hosting several upcoming fundraisers (to be announced soon)," organizers with the

Sutherland Dixie Youth Baseball said. "However, if you would just like to donate some money, you may do so by clicking the below link and ALL money donated prior to July 27th will go directly to their World Series expenses."

Click here to make a donation.

Provided to WTVR

