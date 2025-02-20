Flying Squirrels players, managers reflect on what they love about The Diamond

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — While this year's Flying Squirrels are getting ready for the season across the country, we asked them for their reflections on The Diamond as the legendary Richmond ballpark gets set to turn 40, and host what should be it's final full season of professional baseball

"The fans, for sure. The fans there are hard to beat. They're not asking for anything, they're just there to cheer us on. Real fans there," pitcher Hayden Birdsong said.

"It's the best place I've ever been as a player or coach," manager Dennis Pelfrey said. "The atmosphere is unreal. The fans love us and support us. They let us know when we're not doing well also, which is great! I think it's as close as you can get to a big league stadium, from an atmosphere standpoint, that there is."

Birdsong and Pelfrey weren't the only ones with great things to say.

"The atmosphere, the fans, everything about it was incredible," pitcher Sean Hjelle said. "Getting there for the first time was kind of like the real (feeling) of pro baseball. I got the feel, got the vibe. Especially coming from the California League where the fan attendance isn't as high as it is at The Diamond on a nightly basis. It felt like the big stage for the first time. I have so many memories. I love The Diamond."

Not only do players love The Diamond, but they love the people.

"The people. The crowds were amazing. I'm super excited for the people in Richmond to get a new stadium," pitcher Carson Seymour said.

"The stands were so big. At that point, I hadn't really played in a stadium that size before, besides at the College World Series. I just remember the lights were so bright and the atmosphere of the fans, I haven't really experienced anything like it since," infielder Tyler Fitzgerald said. "They packed it out every night. That place is going to be missed for sure."

"My message has always been, and I truly feel this in my heart, is that the Richmond fans and the Flying Squirrels franchise are so special, we could play in the parking lot and they'd make it a good time," former manager Kyle Haines said. "Ironically, they're building the new stadium in the parking lot. The fans and the city of Richmond have made that place feel fantastic and a great place to call home."