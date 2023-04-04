Watch Countdown to Opening Day 2023: A Richmond Flying Squirrels Special

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Flying Squirrels will play their 2023 home opener Friday, April 7 at the Diamond.

CBS 6 Sports Director Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson preview the Squirrels’ season in the "Countdown to Opening Day" special, which aired on CBS 6 and the CBS 6 Streaming App on Monday, April 3. You can watch a replay in the video player above.

The Flying Squirrels open the season against the Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies with, along with opening night's special guest, actor, comedian and writer Robert Wuhl. He is known for his role as Larry Hockett in the classic baseball movie, “Bull Durham.”

