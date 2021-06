Cosby wins state softball title, plus other highlights

Posted at 5:02 PM, Jun 28, 2021

Class 6 Softball Final

Cosby 6

South County 3

First State Softball Title for the Titans since 2012. Class 5 Boys Lacrosse Final

Riverside 22

Douglas Freeman 5 Class 5 Girls Lacrosse Final

Douglas Freeman 16

Riverside 14

First State Lacrosse Title in school history Class 4 Baseball Final

Broad Run 3

Hanover 2 Class 4 Softball Final

Amherst 2

Hanover 0 F/8 Class 3 Softball Final

Rustburg 1

New Kent 0 Class 1 Baseball Final

Ashburn 5

Essex 2

