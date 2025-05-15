Commanders schedule for 2025 season released

WASHINGTON — The Commanders 2025 schedule has been released.
Fresh off an NFC Championship appearance to conclude Jayden Daniels' rookie year, the Commanders will look to keep the winning energy going next season.
Washington will face their NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, twice, both at home and away. Their home match up with the Cowboys is a 1 p.m. kickoff on Christmas Day.
See the full schedule below:
- WEEK 1: New York Giants - Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. at Northwest Stadium
- WEEK 2: Green Bay Packers - Thursday, Sept. 11 at 8:15 p.m. at Lambeau Field in Green Bay
- WEEK 3: Las Vegas Raiders - Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. at Northwest Stadium
- WEEK 4: Atlanta Falcons - Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta - on CBS 6
- WEEK 5: Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Oct. 5 at 4:25 p.m. at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles
- WEEK 6: Chicago Bears - Monday, Oct. 13 at 8:15 p.m. at Northwest Stadium
- WEEK 7: Dallas Cowboys - Sunday, Oct. 19 at 4:25 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Dallas
- WEEK 8: Kansas City Chiefs - Monday, Oct. 27 at 8:15 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City
- WEEK 9: Seattle Seahawks - Sunday, Nov. 2 at 8:20 p.m. at Northwest Stadium
- WEEK 10: Detroit Lions - Sunday, Nov. 9 at 4:25 p.m. at Northwest Stadium
- WEEK 11: Miami Dolphins - Sunday, Nov. 16 at 9:30 a.m. in Madrid, Spain
- WEEK 12: Bye Week
- WEEK 13: Denver Broncos - Sunday, Nov. 30 at 8:20 p.m. at Northwest Stadium
- WEEK 14: Minnesota Vikings - Sunday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis
- WEEK 15: New York Giants - Sunday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
- WEEK 16: Philadelphia Eagles - Saturday, Dec. 20, time TBA at Northwest Stadium
- WEEK 17: Dallas Cowboys - Thursday, Dec. 25 at 1 p.m. at Northwest Stadium
- WEEK 18: Philadelphia Eagles - date TBD - Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia