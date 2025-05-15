Commanders schedule for 2025 season released

WASHINGTON — The Commanders 2025 schedule has been released.

Fresh off an NFC Championship appearance to conclude Jayden Daniels' rookie year, the Commanders will look to keep the winning energy going next season.

Washington will face their NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, twice, both at home and away. Their home match up with the Cowboys is a 1 p.m. kickoff on Christmas Day.

See the full schedule below:



WEEK 1: New York Giants - Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. at Northwest Stadium

WEEK 2: Green Bay Packers - Thursday, Sept. 11 at 8:15 p.m. at Lambeau Field in Green Bay

WEEK 3: Las Vegas Raiders - Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. at Northwest Stadium

WEEK 4: Atlanta Falcons - Sunday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta - on CBS 6

WEEK 5: Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Oct. 5 at 4:25 p.m. at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles

WEEK 6: Chicago Bears - Monday, Oct. 13 at 8:15 p.m. at Northwest Stadium

WEEK 7: Dallas Cowboys - Sunday, Oct. 19 at 4:25 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Dallas

WEEK 8: Kansas City Chiefs - Monday, Oct. 27 at 8:15 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City

WEEK 9: Seattle Seahawks - Sunday, Nov. 2 at 8:20 p.m. at Northwest Stadium

WEEK 10: Detroit Lions - Sunday, Nov. 9 at 4:25 p.m. at Northwest Stadium

WEEK 11: Miami Dolphins - Sunday, Nov. 16 at 9:30 a.m. in Madrid, Spain

WEEK 12: Bye Week

WEEK 13: Denver Broncos - Sunday, Nov. 30 at 8:20 p.m. at Northwest Stadium

WEEK 14: Minnesota Vikings - Sunday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

WEEK 15: New York Giants - Sunday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

WEEK 16: Philadelphia Eagles - Saturday, Dec. 20, time TBA at Northwest Stadium

WEEK 17: Dallas Cowboys - Thursday, Dec. 25 at 1 p.m. at Northwest Stadium

WEEK 18: Philadelphia Eagles - date TBD - Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia