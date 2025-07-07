Colonial Downs prepares for longest racing season since reopening

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — Colonial Downs in New Kent is preparing to launch its summer 2025 meet, which will be the longest racing season since the track reopened in 2019.

The upcoming season will feature 44 days of racing, up from 27 days in previous years, according to Frank Hop, director of racing at Colonial Downs.

"We had a terrific March meet, obviously the Virginia Derby. I don't think we could have asked for a better situation," Hop said.

The expansion of racing days is directly tied to the growth of Historical Horse Racing (HHR) machines throughout Virginia.

"One thing that certainly is different here in Virginia is that the race dates are actually tied to the HHR machines. For every 100 machines in the state that are owned by Rosie's, it adds one day of racing. We are now getting to that level of having over 4,400 machines in Virginia," Hop said.

This growth comes at a time when Virginia's horse racing industry is experiencing a revival, bucking national trends.

"Virginia is in a growth period for racing, so it's one of the rare things in the country. There's a rich history of horse racing here in Virginia, and I think that's really just kind of growing from what we've been able to do here in the last couple of years," Hop said.

The track has already opened its barn area, with Hop noting the strongest response for stalls in recent years. He anticipates higher quality competition this season.

"I think you're going to see a little bit of an uptick in the competitions. It's been good the last few years, but I think it's starting to continue to elevate," Hop said.

Racing enthusiasts can also look forward to the Festival of Racing on August 9, featuring prestigious races including the Arlington Million, the Beverly D, and the Secretariat Stakes – events that relocated from a Chicago track.

"Already today I've been getting international interest from horses from France and England. It's kind of getting back to where it was," Hop said.

The summer 2025 racing season at Colonial Downs opens Wednesday, July 9.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.