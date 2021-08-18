Watch
Chesterfield to face Oklahoma in Little League Softball World Series Championship

Chesterfield Little League
Posted at 10:16 PM, Aug 17, 2021
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield scored a trip to the Little League World Series Championship on Tuesday night, beating Texas 7-5.

Throughout the team's run in this year's softball world series, the Chesterfield All Stars have found just about every way possible to win.

On Tuesday, the team had a chance to avenge their only loss in the tournament thus far to earn a spot in Wednesday night's championship.

They will face Oklahoma on Wednesday night at 5 p.m. for the title.

All games are aired on ESPN+ or ESPN.

