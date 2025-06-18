Chesterfield Sports Hall of Fame reveals star-studded second class of inductees

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Sports Hall of Fame has announced its second class of inductees, featuring accomplished athletes across multiple sports who have made significant impacts both locally and nationally.

Megan Walker headlines the 2025 class after leading Monacan High School to three state basketball titles. Walker, who was named Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2017, went on to become a first-team All-American at UConn before being drafted by the New York Liberty of the WNBA.

The class also includes NASCAR legend Lennie Pond, who earned Cup Series Rookie of the Year honors in 1973 and secured one career victory at Talladega.

Pond was also well-known for his racing career at Southside Speedway both before and after his Cup Series days.

William "Boogie" Henderson, a Thomas Dale and University of North Carolina football standout, joins the hall after a successful NFL career with the Green Bay Packers that included a Super Bowl victory in 2007. Henderson is already enshrined in the Packers Hall of Fame.

Charles McLeod from Matoaca High School made history as the first Black player in VCU basketball history after an all-state career as a guard for the Warriors.

Other inductees include Sean Marshall, who starred at Manchester High School and VCU before pitching in Major League Baseball with the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds; Rudi Johnson, a standout running back from Thomas Dale High School and Auburn University who played professionally with the Cincinnati Bengals; and Shannon Taylor, a field hockey star from James River High School who represented the U.S. National Team at the 2011 Pan American Games and 2012 London Olympics.

The induction ceremony for the Class of 2025 will take place in September at the Perkinson Center for Arts and Education in Chester.

