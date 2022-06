Central Virginia high school baseball and softball playoff highlights

Posted at 8:31 AM, Jun 08, 2022

RICHMOND, Va. — Numerous high school baseball, softball, soccer, and lacrosse teams in Central Virginia took part in playoff games on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Class 6 Baseball

Freedom (South Rising) 7

Manchester 5 Colgan 5

Cosby 1 Class 5 Baseball

Glen Allen 4

Independence 3 Douglas Freeman 4

Riverside 2 Class 4 Baseball

Monacan 5

Grafton 3 Hanover 10

Warhill 0 Class 3 Baseball Meridian 9

New Kent 4 Class 6 Softball

Cosby 10 (Five Innings)

Battlefield 0 Manchester 9 (Eight Innings)

Woodbridge 8 Class 5 Softball Stone Bridge 3

Mills Godwin 0 Woodgrove 9

Clover Hill 0 Class 4 Softball Hanover 7

Grafton 1 Class 3 Softball New Kent 3

William Monroe 2 Class 6 Boys Soccer James River 6

Colonial Forge 0 Class 5 Boys Soccer

Riverside 3

Clover Hill 2 Deep Run Won on PK

Briar Woods Class 4 Boys Soccer

Great Bridge 0 GB wins in PK’s 5-4

Powhatan 0 Class 3 Boys Soccer

Tabb 4

Maggie Walker 0 Class 5 Girls Soccer

Deep Run 2

Potomac Falls 1 Briar Woods 1

Glen Allen 0 Class 4 Girls Soccer

Atlee 2

Jamestown 0 Smithfield 1

Mechanicsville 0 Class 5 Boys Lacrosse

Riverside 20

Deep Run 9 Briar Woods 12

Douglas Freeman 10 Class 5 Girls Lacrosse

Douglas Freeman 18

Independence 8

