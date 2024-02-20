Controversy or good call? Refs use cellphone replay in Virginia high school basketball game

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Dinwiddie High School Generals defeated Henrico High School Warriors 66-62 on Monday night to advance to the boys' high school basketball Regional semi-finals. But a late-game situation has some questioning if the right call was made and what that could mean for future sporting events.

In the fourth quarter of the close game, the game clock did not run properly.

Once that was noticed, game officials used someone's cell phone to find out how much time actually should have been taken off the game clock.

The problem, for those who question the decision, is there are no VHSL rules that allow officials to use "instant replay" in a non-state championship game.

Here's a look at the pertinent VHSL rule:

SECTION 2 OFFICIALS' JURISDICTION

PART. 1 . . . The officials shall make decisions for infractions of the rules committed within or outside the boundary lines. The use of any replay or television monitoring equipment by the officials in making any decision relating to the game is prohibited.

EXCEPTION: A state association may permit game or replay officials to use a replay monitor during state championship series contests to determine if a scored goal at the expiration of time in the fourth quarter or any overtime period (0:00 on the game clock) should be counted, and if so, determine if it is a two-point or a three-point goal.

The head official said he was using the rule of flexibility to ultimately get the call right.

The Henrico High School Athletic Director had no comment when asked about the use of the cellphone replay.

The Dinwiddie High School Athletic Director said they would wait to hear from the VHSL before making a statement.

This is a developing story.