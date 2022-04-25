CBS 6 sports anchor Sean Robertson honored with spot on VSU's Athletic Wall of Fame

ETTRICK, Va. -- Virginia State University has honored CBS 6 Weekend Sports Anchor Sean Robertson with a spot on the university's Athletic Wall of Fame.

Robertson, a 1999 graduate of VSU and Petersburg native, is being honored for his years of service to the VSU athletic department through WVST radio and serving as the “Voice Of The Trojans” until 2008 when he joined the CBS 6 staff full time.

Since Robertson joined CBS 6, the sports department has earned several Virginia Association of Broadcasters honors and was recently named Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias by the Associated Press.

WTVR Sean Robertson

Robertson also won an Emmy award as part of CBS 6’s coverage of Super Bowl LII.

Over 200 individuals have been named to the Wall of Fame since its inception in 1980.

Honors are based on nominations from VSU’s Electoral Board for making significant contributions to the University.

Robertson is one of nine being inducted this year. Other inductees include former VSU President Dr. Keith Miller, former football standouts Louis “Red” Dabney, James Ward, and Huron Winstead, former baseball coach Herbert Wheat, golf standout Joseph W. Wilson III, track and field star Samantha Edwards and VSU contributor Brenda Sith-Finch.

The ceremony is scheduled for Friday, May 20 at the Gateway Dining and Event Center at VSU.