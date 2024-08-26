Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Highland Springs tops CBS 6/910 The Fan preseason 2024 high school football poll

Highland Springs falls, Freedom wins Class 6 state football title
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs remained #1 through the 2023 high school football season in the CBS 6/019 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.

Rank, Team, and First Place VotesRecord and PointsLast Week's Rank
1. Highland Springs (20)223
2. Varina177
3. Dinwiddie (2)157
4. Matoaca120
5. Benedictine (1)105
6. Thomas Dale104
7. Manchester 79
8. L.C. Bird 71
9. Trinity Episcopal 71
10. Huguenot 57

Others receiving votes: Powhatan (23), Hermitage (21), Glen Allen (7), Thomas Jefferson (5), Collegiate (4), Hopewell (4), Armstrong (2), Douglas Freeman (2), Hanover (2), St. Christopher's (2), Monacan (1)

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the most experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most in-depth local sports coverage.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster