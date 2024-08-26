Highland Springs tops CBS 6/910 The Fan preseason 2024 high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs remained #1 through the 2023 high school football season in the CBS 6/019 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank 1. Highland Springs (20) 223 2. Varina 177 3. Dinwiddie (2) 157 4. Matoaca 120 5. Benedictine (1) 105 6. Thomas Dale 104 7. Manchester 79 8. L.C. Bird 71 9. Trinity Episcopal 71 10. Huguenot 57

Others receiving votes: Powhatan (23), Hermitage (21), Glen Allen (7), Thomas Jefferson (5), Collegiate (4), Hopewell (4), Armstrong (2), Douglas Freeman (2), Hanover (2), St. Christopher's (2), Monacan (1)