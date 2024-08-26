Highland Springs tops CBS 6/910 The Fan preseason 2024 high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs remained #1 through the 2023 high school football season in the CBS 6/019 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Highland Springs (20)
|223
|2. Varina
|177
|3. Dinwiddie (2)
|157
|4. Matoaca
|120
|5. Benedictine (1)
|105
|6. Thomas Dale
|104
|7. Manchester
|79
|8. L.C. Bird
|71
|9. Trinity Episcopal
|71
|10. Huguenot
|57
Others receiving votes: Powhatan (23), Hermitage (21), Glen Allen (7), Thomas Jefferson (5), Collegiate (4), Hopewell (4), Armstrong (2), Douglas Freeman (2), Hanover (2), St. Christopher's (2), Monacan (1)