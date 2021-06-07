Watch
Campbell outslugs VCU 19-10 in wild elimination game

Posted at 7:09 AM, Jun 07, 2021
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Matthew Christian went 3-for-4 with two doubles, driving in a pair and scoring four runs as Campbell outslugged VCU 19-10 in an elimination game of the Starkville Regional.

It didn’t go well early for the Fighting Camels (37-17).

Brandon Henson’s three-run home run capped a four-run first inning for VCU (38-16), which finished with two straight losses after winning 22 straight.

Zach Neto and Grant Harris both hit two-run home runs in a five-run third for Campbell.

VCU turned a two-run deficit into a 10-7 lead with a five-run sixth capped by Connor Hujsak’s three-run homer, but the Fighting Camels answered with a five-spot of their own in the bottom of the inning.

