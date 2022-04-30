Bryce Witt hopes to be 1st Dinwiddie player drafted to NFL: 'That would be a dream come true'

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Bryce Witt just wants one NFL team to take a chance on him.

“You give me a shot," Witt said. “I'm gonna get out there and compete and kind of just work my butt off.”

Growing up in Dinwiddie, Witt knew at a young age that football was for him.

“It was third grade,” Witt explained. “I remember telling my third-grade teacher Miss Walters, I was like 'You should go to my game.'”

Witt would achieve one of his dreams to become the starting quarterback at Dinwiddie High School under Head Coach Billy Mills.

“Bryce is an incredible human being,” Coach Mills said. “A tremendous person, great teammate, selfless.”

“It was a blessing to become Dinwiddie's quarterback,” Witt mentioned. “It was always something you kind of dreamed of growing up in Dinwiddie County. You know, Dinwiddie football is a huge thing.”

Witt was a part of Dinwiddie's 2013 State Championship team as a freshman and was a three-year starter who led the Generals to the 2016 State Final as a senior.

“That team we had a different hunger, a different kind of mentality,” Witt said. “We wanted to outwork everybody that's kind of where we stand on at Dinwiddie. We wanted to be physical and we're tough. That's kind of where we brand ourselves in.”

“If you were looking for a model, player, leader, quarterback, you know, he was he fit the mold," Coach Mills said.

Despite a 31-8 record in his three years as the Generals' starting quarterback, the college offers didn't not follow Witt.

“It was a frustrating process for sure kind of going through that,” Witt expressed. “Coach Mills was always kind of encouraged me and stuff because there was sometimes where it's like maybe, maybe football, maybe this is the end of football.”

“I really think that if that growth spurt where they hit a little bit earlier, he probably would have gotten more opportunities," Coach Mills said.

Witt received one college offer, from Division II Chowan College in Murfreesboro, North Carolina.

“On my visit, the coaches, they were really great,” Witt said. “They treated me really well they could I could see that they were definitely interested in wanting to pursue me and everything like that.”

“He embraced it with flying colors and no surprise that he's done what he's done," Coach Mills said.

That fueled Bryce when he arrived at Chowan.

“Going into college, I definitely had a chip on my shoulder," Will said. “It was a huge chip on my shoulder.”

“And I told him to carry that thing with, let that thing fuel him," Coach Mills said.

Witt finished his college career tied for 1st all-time in CIAA history with 127 total touchdowns. Chowan's all-time leader in career passing yards, passing touchdowns and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback. He also has single-season records in passing yards, touchdown passes and completion percentage. His senior season was capped by being named the CIAA Offensive Player of the Year.

“Personally it was a great honor for me just kind of getting out there and competing and just proving that that I belong in college football and that I can get out there and just compete with the best of them at that level," Witt said.

“It's like I tell my players all the time when you're good, you don't have to tell people who you, they already know," Coach Mills remarked.

Witt's strong play during his senior season caught the attention of several NFL scouts.

“Chatted with quite a few agents to just discuss, like further things,” Witt said. “That's kind of when I was like, 'OK, maybe I do have a shot to the next level.'”

His stock rose after a great week at the Legacy Bowl in Louisiana.

“I practiced pretty well,” Witt mentioned. “I interviewed with a few NFL teams throughout the week, and then kind of capping it off with a really good performance in the Legacy Bowl.”

To possibly be the first player from Dinwiddie High School to be on an NFL Draft.

“If I was the first Dinwiddie player to come out of Dinwiddie County to play professionally in the NFL, that would be a dream come true as well," Witt said.

"Couldn't be more proud of him, you know, and happy for him,” Coach Mills said. “And if they put the ball in his hand, you know, they'll be glad they did just like I was.”