What Bryce Eldridge and Andruw Jones have in common at The Diamond

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.- Admittedly, Bryce Eldridge's head hasn't quite stopped spinning from his whirlwind 2024 season

"It was so much fun" Eldridge said from Giants Spring Training. "It was everything I wanted it to be."

Eldridge was San Francisco's first round draft pick in 2023 straight out of James Madison HS in Vienna, Va. He started in Low-A, and spent 99 games at that level and High A Eugene where he hit a combined 22 home runs and had 86 RBI.

He made his Squirrels debut on September third, but only spent 9 games in RVA before finishing the final week in AAA.

"It takes a toll mentally and physically being on planes and buses all the time" Eldridge explained. "I got caught off guard a few times."

Eldridge hit .292 with 23 homers and 92 RBI in just 116 games across those four levels. That has made him the team's top prospect and earned him an invite to his first major league training camp, all at the age of 20.

"As he moved through our system last year, he never really had any failure" said Squirrels manager Dennis Pelfrey. "We wanted to challenge him, but he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down."

All the praise and promotion could go to any player's head, especially one who is years away from being able to rent a car. Eldridge relies on his faith and his family to keep him grounded, even with a 6-foot, 7-inch frame.

"You would never know it" Pelfrey continued. "He just wants to get better and be the best at everything he does. I don't think anything will stop him from doing that."

"There's a lot of expectations going into this year" Eldridge admitted. "I've had those on me from an early age. That's a blessing."

Eldridge does share one thing in common with former A-Braves outfielder Andruw Jones. The latter spent only two weeks with the R-Braves before his ascension to the big leagues. Eldridge is on a similar track and the Giants hope, a similar career.