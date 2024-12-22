Briante Weber returns to VCU as his jersey is retired

Richmond, Va - During his senior season at Great Bridge High in Chesapeake, Briante Weber put up some impressive numbers: 17 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals per game.

Those were good enough to earn him two All-Southeastern District Defensive Player of the Year awards, but zero college scholarship offers.

"Until one summer, I got a look from Coach (Shaka) Smart and Coach (Mike) Rhoades and came to a back gym at VCU" Weber recalled.

"That forever (wrote) my history".

It was the only offer he would need. Weber came to VCU on the heels of the program's 2011 Final Four appearance, and he proceeded to make history of his own. Weber finished with a school record 374 career steals, which at the time was only 12 shy of the all-time NCAA mark. He was also named Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the year three times, the only player so often honored.

While he has returned to his alma mater several times to help mentor different VCU teams, on Saturday he came back to watch his jersey be hung from the Siegel Center rafters. All from one program taking a chance.

"One offer. Once chance. One opportunity. One jersey retired," Weber said.

Several members of Weber's family, along with former teammates and current Ram assistant coaches Darius Theus and Bradford Burgess (the latter with his own jersey hanging just a few feet over from Weber's) were at center court for the official presentation.

"Being here, I immediately snapped back to 2011," Weber said. "It's a blessing to come back and feel that energy and feel like a kid again."

"Nobody embodies the spirit and energy of Havoc as much as Briante Weber," VCU Athletic Director Ed McLaughlin said. "He electrified the Siegel Center every game throughout his career with his enthusiasm and his defensive prowess."

"Briante stands out as the best on-the-ball defender in the history of college basketball, who left an undeniable impact on our program that will last for generations to come."

Weber has been playing professionally ever since leaving VCU. He's been with 5 different NBA teams and currently plays professionally in Kuwait and the Middle East where the crowds can be unusually passionate. Playing at the Siegel Center prepared him for just about anything.

"I've played in a lot of tough countries," Weber said. "Those crowds have nothing on VCU. They can never rattle my cage."

Among other accolades, Weber was the Turkish League Defensive Player of the Year in 2023, and still carries the brashness that has made him the player who now has his number hung among the VCU greats.

"I knew it would happen sooner or later," Weber said of his honor. "Not to be overconfident, but what I did, the record books and everything...."

"There's only been one Briante Weber".

