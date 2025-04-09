Brandon Jennings announces he will return to VCU

RICHMOND, Va - Brandon Jennings entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal once VCU's season came to an end.

He discovered the grass isn't necessarily greener away from the Siegel Center.

Jennings announced he will return to VCU under staff of new head coach Phil Martelli, Jr. The former St. Christopher's standout appeared in all 35 games for the Rams last year, averaging just under three points and 13 minutes per game.

His return increases the VCU roster to five active players as of Tuesday evening, with more additions, and perhaps at least one more player returning, to be announced in the coming weeks.