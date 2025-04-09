Watch Now
Brandon Jennings announces he will return to VCU

Brandon Jennings
David Zalubowski/AP
BYU guard Dallin Hall (30) drives past Virginia Commonwealth guard Brandon Jennings (0) during the second half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Brandon Jennings
RICHMOND, Va - Brandon Jennings entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal once VCU's season came to an end.

He discovered the grass isn't necessarily greener away from the Siegel Center.

Jennings announced he will return to VCU under staff of new head coach Phil Martelli, Jr. The former St. Christopher's standout appeared in all 35 games for the Rams last year, averaging just under three points and 13 minutes per game.

His return increases the VCU roster to five active players as of Tuesday evening, with more additions, and perhaps at least one more player returning, to be announced in the coming weeks.

