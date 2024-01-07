Watch Now
Bishop and George Washington take down VCU 84-82

James Bishop scored the game-winning jump shot with two seconds left and racked up 28 total points to lead the George Washington Revolutionaries past the VCU Rams 84-82.
Posted at 12:19 AM, Jan 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-07 00:20:30-05

RICHMOND, Va. — James Bishop led George Washington with 28 points, including the game-winning jump shot with two seconds left, and the Revolutionaries took down VCU 84-82 on Saturday night.

Bishop added five rebounds for the Revolutionaries (12-3, 1-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Maximus Edwards scored 20 points while going 8 of 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range), and added six rebounds. Garrett Johnson had 14 points and was 4 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Rams (8-7, 0-2) were led in scoring by Max Shulga, who finished with 20 points and four assists. Joe Bamisile added 18 points and two steals for VCU. In addition, Zeb Jackson finished with 13 points and four assists.

