Steve Barden: All about a 40-year legacy in Richmond’s baseball scene as The Diamond enters its final season

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Flying Squirrels are preparing to kick off their 15th season in Richmond, which also happens to be the 40th and final season for The Diamond. Once considered state-of-the-art, The Diamond is now headed for retirement, leaving many to reflect on its legacy.

Steve Barden has been an integral part of that legacy. Growing up in Mechanicsville, he spent much of his youth watching games at Parker Field, where he unsuccessfully sought a position as a bat boy. His true baseball career began in 1985, the same year The Diamond opened its doors.

"I started in 1985 as an usher making $11 a game," Barden recounted. The new ballpark, constructed in just seven months, was at that time more grandiose than anything its fans had ever seen in the area. "It was immaculate. It was our big leagues."

Barden witnessed the rise of many Braves players who came through during the early years at The Diamond, but he emphasizes the uncertainty of their potential stardom back then. "When those guys all came through, was there the excitement about them back then that there would be today? No. And because, you really didn’t know. Unless you were a die-hard fan and followed the Braves and knew what guys were coming.”

Now 40 years later, Barden’s responsibilities have expanded significantly. "You're an 18-year-old kid," he explained. "What were you doing in here on a nightly basis? Washing uniforms. Cleaning the clubhouse. Taking care of the mail. Pass list. Making sure the equipment is ready to go for the game."

The game of baseball has evolved, with changes in player diets and their support systems. "Dinner for some of those players consisted of Barden running to the concession stands for a hot dog," the script elaborated, contrasting that with the modern norm of catered meals.

Among the players who left a mark on Barden's experience was Deion Sanders, who played with the R-Braves for six weeks and made a notable request.

"He was awesome," Barden said. "Steve, keep this cooler full of Yoo Hoos for me and I will take care of you, kid!"

During a trip down memory lane, Barden recalled the pranks pulled by players like John Smoltz and Kent Mercker.

"It would start at the other end of the room, and you'd hear someone sound like a fire engine. All of a sudden everyone would be looking down at their shoes, and there would be one guy whose laces would be on fire," he said.

Barden's role in the clubhouse has always been essential to creating a positive environment for the players.

"We just create a positive atmosphere, a fun atmosphere, and when they walk out on that field, they have a smile on their face," he said.

As the final game at The Diamond approaches, Barden remains hopeful for the future. "To see a guy make it to the big leagues for the first time? That means a lot. The hard work they put in, the time, the dedication. That always makes you feel good. And they don’t forget that you helped them on the way."

Barden has circled Sept. 14 on his calendar.

"It's going to be bittersweet," he acknowledged. "No one has spent more time in this clubhouse over the past 40 years than me, but it’s time."

As he reflects on his career, Barden noted one significant upgrade to his job: doubling his washing machine inventory from one to two. Fans can look forward to the debut of CarMax Park next year, which promises to redefine how Richmond watches baseball, and perhaps provide Barden with an additional washing machine for the clubhouse.