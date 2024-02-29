Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Bamisile scores 24 off the bench, VCU beats Rhode Island 88-67

Joe Bamisile scored 24 points off of the bench to help lead the VCU Rams past the Rhode Island Rams 88-67. The Rams are now 19-9 on the season, while the Rams dropped to 11-17.
Posted at 12:57 PM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 12:57:59-05

RICHMOND, Va. — Joe Bamisile's 24 points off of the bench led VCU to an 88-67 victory against Rhode Island on Wednesday night.

Bamisile shot 8 for 14 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Rams (19-9, 11-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Max Shulga scored 20 points and added five rebounds. Sean Bairstow had 16 points and went 7 of 11 from the field.

David Green led the Rams (11-17, 5-10) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Rhode Island also got nine points from Jaden House and Connor Dubsky.

VCU led 42-21 at halftime, with Bamisile racking up 13 points.
___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the only local TV sports coverage in town. Depend on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete local sports coverage.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster