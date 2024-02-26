Bamisile, Lawal propel VCU to 73-69 victory over Saint Joseph's

RICHMOND, Va. — Joe Bamisile and reserve Toibu Lawal scored 16 points apiece to lead VCU past Saint Joseph's 73-69 on Sunday.

Bamisile made four 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds, while Lawal added 10 boards for the Rams (18-9, 10-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Max Shulga hit two 3-pointers and scored 12.

Xzayvier Brown and Erik Reynolds II led the way for the Hawks (17-11, 7-8) with 21 points apiece. Brown added six rebounds. Rasheer Fleming finished with nine points and two blocks.

Bamisile scored 16 points to help lead VCU come back from a 27-21 halftime deficit.

