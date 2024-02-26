Watch Now
Bamisile, Lawal propel VCU to 73-69 victory over Saint Joseph's

Joe Bamisile and reserve Toibu Lawal scored 16 points apiece to lead VCU past Saint Joseph’s 73-69.
Posted at 8:40 PM, Feb 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-25 20:40:32-05

RICHMOND, Va. — Joe Bamisile and reserve Toibu Lawal scored 16 points apiece to lead VCU past Saint Joseph's 73-69 on Sunday.

Bamisile made four 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds, while Lawal added 10 boards for the Rams (18-9, 10-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Max Shulga hit two 3-pointers and scored 12.

Xzayvier Brown and Erik Reynolds II led the way for the Hawks (17-11, 7-8) with 21 points apiece. Brown added six rebounds. Rasheer Fleming finished with nine points and two blocks.

Bamisile scored 16 points to help lead VCU come back from a 27-21 halftime deficit.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
