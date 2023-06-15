Amazing catch helps Hanover win state high school baseball title: 'They found a way'

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- After Brady Elrod made a spectacular diving catch in right field to end the game, Hanover Head Coach Tyler Kane reflected on Hawks road to a second straight State Championship...one that had few more hurdles along the way.

"We had some really good times early one and we had some really low lows," Kane stated.

Without 15 seniors who won the VHSL Class 4 State Championship last season, Hanover defeated Smithfield 9-0 for their second straight state title and the fifth in program history.

"It's a tribute to the seniors where they came out every day ready to play, ready to practice," Kane said. "This group came ready for practice, even when the ball didn't bounce our way, eight times this season, they found a way to overcome that adversity."

"We just came together and made a conscious decision between us that we may not win every game but we're going to control everything we can control," Hanover senior Jack Bowles explained.

Bowles, who went 3-4 with three RBI's in the game, started the scoring in the third with a two-run single and came around to score on a wild pitch in the inning.

"It was just believing in the guys," Bowles mentioned. "It's more than just what happens on the field, it's everything off the field."

The Hawks added to their lead with two runs in the 4th, 5th and 6th innings...and the pitching from Evan Nix and Cole Elrod did their job on the mound as they posted the team's 2nd straight shutout.

Hanover outscored their three opponents in the states 16-2.

"Basically turning over our entire roster, they bought in and played for each other," Kane added. "We set a record for consecutive losses but at the same time, we did something only four other Hanover teams have done in school history."