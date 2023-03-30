Rams star Ace Baldwin, numerous VCU teammates enter the transfer portal

RICHMOND, Va. -- One day after VCU men's basketball coach Mike Rhoades left Richmond for a new job at Penn State, star Rams player and A-10 Player of the Year Ace Baldwin announced he would enter the transfer portal and likely end his college basketball career at another school.

"I want to thank VCU Ram Nation for three incredible years of memories. We did some things that will forever stand in history," Baldwin posted Thursday on social media. "Thank you all for embracing my family and myself and treating us as family. I want to thank Coach Rhodes and the rest of the staff for trusting me to lead VCU's basketball program for the time that I was here."

The VCU Rams that new head coach Ryan Odom inherits could look a lot different from the team that won the A-10 title in Brooklyn three weeks ago.

Baldwin is one of seven Rams in the transfer portal.

Those basketball players retain the option to return to VCU should they choose.

Rams in the portal include Baldwin, Jalen DeLoach, Jamir Watkins, Jayden Nunn, Nick Kern Jr., Brandon Johns Jr., and David Shriver.

VCU is left with just five scholarship players on its roster.

