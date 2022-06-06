NFL stars attend youth football camp to 'bring positive hope to the community'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Some current and former NFL stars took part in the second 804 Sports Association's Youth Football Camp at Hermitage High School Saturday morning.

K'Von Wallace with the Philadelphia Eagles, Sharif Finch with the New Orleans Saints and Brian Brown, who played for the Cowboys and Lions, along with area high school coaches taught 100 campers some of the skills that helped them become NFL players.

The camp also gave the players the chance to meet some of their youngest fans and to give back to a community that gave so much to them.

"When you look at the history about Richmond and the murders and the killers and the shootings... I'm just trying to bring positive hope to the community," Wallace, a native of Highland Springs, said. "I'm trying to bring more success into my area — and it starts with me."

Kytwan Heath, a coach who founded the 804 Youth Football Camp, said it was a "no-brainer."

“Living out in the East End, training a lot of youth... I just felt like it was very important to get these kids out here, active, involved and having fun in a safe environment," Heath said.

The group plans to offer another football camp next year.