5 Virginia schools step up to the plate in the 2021 NCAA baseball tournament

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia will be well represented in the 2021 NCAA baseball tournament as a record five schools from the Commonwealth are in the field of 64.

VCU will make its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2015 in the Starkville Regional hosted by Mississippi State.

The Rams will play Campbell Friday at 8 p.m.

VCU comes into this year’s tournament with a 21-game winning streak, the longest active in the country.

Old Dominion is back for the first time since 2014 after capturing its first Conference USA title in program history.

The Monarchs received the number 11 national seed and are the top seed in the Columbia Regional, even though South Carolina is the host school.

ODU will play Jacksonville, the Atlantic Sun Conference Champs Friday at 7 p.m.

Norfolk State is the third team from Virginia in this year’s field by way of an automatic bid.

The Spartans will make its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance this year.

The MEAC Conference champs are the four seed in the Greenville Regional and will play the host school, 17th ranked East Carolina Friday at Noon.

Virginia received an at-large bid to the tournament field.

The Cavaliers are the three seed in the Columbia Regional and will open against South Carolina Friday at Noon.

Chris Carlson/AP Virginia's Alex Tappen celebrates after a home run against Duke in the third inning of an NCAA college baseball game at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament on Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

UVA and USC last met in the 2011 College World Series where the Gamecocks beat the then number one seed Cavs 3-2 to advance to the finals.

UVA has won 12 of its last 17 games coming into the tournament.

The final school from the state in this year’s tournament is Liberty.

The Flames won the Atlantic Sun regular-season title and received the number three seed in the Knoxville Regional and will face the ACC Champions Duke Friday at Noon.

Liberty is making its 7th appearance all-time in the tournament but just the second as an at-large selection.

