How the 2023 Richmond Kickers are making dreams come true

RICHMOND, Va. -- Soccer is most definitely an international sport, but the 2023 Richmond Kickers have a hometown flair.

Five players on the 2023 Kickers squad have ties to the Richmond area.

"The city has a long history of soccer in it," Virginia Beach native and former VCU Ram forward Kharlton Belmar said. "We're hoping to bring some real buzz back by winning and bringing [home] the championship."

WTVR 2023 Richmond Kickers

Defender Beckett Howell and midfielder Gabe Cox are the youngest players on the team. Both are 17 years old.

"Growing up, I used to be a Kickers fan," Howell said. "In my middle school [yearbook] quote said what will you be doing 15 years from now and I said a professional soccer player. Dreams are coming true."

WTVR 2023 Richmond Kickers

Simon Fitch and Dakota Barnathan are two more former VCU Rams who now suit up for the Kickers.

Opening Day for the Richmond Kickers is Saturday, April 1. Click here for more information.

