2023 Dudley, Lanier Award finalists named

RICHMOND, Va. -- Voting has been completed for this year's Dudley and Lanier Awards, given to the top college football players in the Commonwealth.

The Dudley Award is named after "Bullet" Bill Dudley, a native of Bluefield and graduate of UVA who is enshrined in both the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame. It is given to the top player at the FCS or FBS level in Virginia.

The Lanier Award is named for Willie Lanier, a Richmond native and also a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Lanier has been named to the NFL's 75th and 100th Anniversary teams. The Lanier Award is given to the top player at the Division II, III or NAIA level in Virginia.

A panel of 15 sportscasters and sportswriters from across the state have voted on players nominated by their respective schools. Out of that vote, three finalists are named for each award.

In alphabetical order, the finalists for the Dudley Award are:

Jalen Green, Defensive Lineman, JMU.

Green suffered a season ending knee injury after just 9 games this year, but still managed to be second in the nation at the FBS level in sacks (15.5) and tackles for loss (21). The sack total is the second highest in JMU history and set a new Sun Belt Conference record for a single season.

Green is a finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award and was a three-time FBS National Defensive Player of the Week. He was also named second team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America and is the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Kaidon Salter, Quarterback, Liberty

Salter is a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award and led the Flames to a 13-0 record, Conference USA title and a berth in the Fiesta Bowl where they will take on Oregon.

He was named CUSA Offensive Player of the Week 4 times and is ranked among the top 10 quarterbacks in the nation in 6 different passing categories. In this past Friday's Conference USA title game win over New Mexico St., Salter accounted for 484 total yards and 3 touchdowns. For the season, he's responsible for over 3800 yards of total offense and 43 TDs

Malik Washington, Wide Receiver, Virginia

Washington became just the 6th player in ACC history to have over 100 receptions in a single season. He leads the nation with 10 100-yard receiving games which sets new UVA records for a single-season and career. He has just over 1700 all purpose yards this year, the 5th most in a Cavaliers single season and has caught at least one pass in 37 straight games.

Also in alphabetical order, the finalists for the Lanier Award are:

Jada Byers, Running Back, Virginia Union

Byers won this award last year and this year ran for 1085 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging just over 120 yards per game. He was named 1st team All-CIAA as the Panthers won their first conference title in 22 years.

Byers was also named a 1st team pre-season All-American

Drew Campanale, Quarterback, Randolph-Macon

Campanale is a semifinalist for the Gagliardi award as the best player in Division III. He was once again the ODAC Offensive Player of the Year and was named first team All-ODAC.

He is top five in the nation in yards per completion, yards per attempt and passing efficiency. He has guided a Yellow Jackets offense that is top 5 in the country in five different categories, and has led RMC to their first 13 win season and first ever spot in the Division 3 National Semifinals.

Jahlin Russell, Defensive End, Averett

Russell led the ODAC and set a new single-season school record with 12 sacks. He is the ODAC Defensive Player of the Year and was named first team All-ODAC. Russell had 85 tackles, 3 forced fumbles and 11 quarterback hurries and was twice named ODAC Defensive Player of the Week.

The Dudley and Lanier Awards, along with honors from the Touchdown Club of Richmond, will be presented live on CBS 6 this Saturday, Dec. 9 immediately following the Army-Navy game.