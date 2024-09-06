The Starliner space capsule is returning to Earth, but without its crew

Boeing's Starliner space capsule is now floating free of the International Space Station, beginning its return to Earth. But its continued technical troubles mean the astronauts it carried on launch will be staying behind until next year.

If everything goes to plan on Friday, the capsule will fire up thrusters that will bring it out of orbit. It's expected to make a parachute descent and land on airbag cushions at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico early on Saturday morning.

Troubles have plagued Boeing's capsule since before launch.

Problems during an uncrewed test flight in 2019 prevented the craft from reaching the space station, ultimately requiring a second uncrewed test flight in 2022.

The launch that got Williams and Wilmore to the space station was delayed twice — once in early May because of a bad valve inside the rocket and again just before launch because of a computer's power unit failure.

Once Starliner was docked, NASA elected to keep it in place due to thruster failures and helium leaks that needed diagnosis.

Most recently, astronauts reported hearing unusual sounds from the capsule.

NASA said this week "the speaker feedback Wilmore reported has no technical impact to the crew, Starliner, or station operations, including Starliner's uncrewed undocking."

Altogether the delays have extended Williams' and Wilmore's stay in space from a little more than a week to what is now forecast to be 262 days. A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule that will launch this month will carry the astronauts home in February of 2025.