Newborn gorilla euthanized at zoo in Utah after being injured during conflict

A newborn gorilla was euthanized hours after it was born at Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, zoo officials announced.

According to the zoo, Western lowland gorilla Mary gave birth to a male infant early Wednesday. Following the birth, what was described as a troop conflict resulted in injuries to the infant gorilla.

After assessing the infant's injuries, it was decided to humanely euthanize the infant.

"While conflict can occur, this was a highly unusual outcome," the zoo said.

Officials are monitoring Mary as she recovers from postpartum. She rejoined her troop later in the afternoon.

"Gorilla troops are dynamic, and moments surrounding a birth can bring rapid shifts within the group, much like the arrival of a new baby can shift dynamics in a human family," zoo officials explained. "Our teams are thoroughly trained in gorillas’ complex social structure and are committed to animal wellbeing by understanding their interactions and emotional behaviors."

The zoo asked for compassion as they continue to mourn the infant gorilla's death.

