Rep. Jim Jordan loses first vote for House speaker

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Tuesday to reject Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan's first bid for speaker of the House, sending Republicans back to the drawing board in their search to fill Rep. Kevin McCarthy's vacated post.

The magic number Republicans were looking for was 217, and despite a last-minute push by several allies of former President Donald Trump, the far-right Jordan failed to win over the majority of his caucus with 20 Republicans voting against him. All Democrats voted for New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. The only congressman not present for the vote was Republican Rep. Gus Bilirakis of Florida, who is currently out of office for a funeral.

Nonetheless, despite the failed first vote, there's still the possibility that this could last several more rounds like it did in January when it took McCarthy 15 ballots to eventually be elected speaker.

After late-night meetings with Republican colleagues and a weekend full of lobbying for support, Jordan had expressed optimism prior to the vote, even getting a boost from some members of his own caucus who endorsed him after previously saying they would never vote for him.

"It's not about pressure on anybody, it's just about we've got to have a speaker," Jordan said Monday night. "You can't open the House and do the work of the American people and help our dearest and closest friend Israel if you don't have a speaker. The only way to do this is the way the founders intended — you have the vote tomorrow. We've set it for 12 o'clock and I feel real good about it."

But for now, House Republicans must reconvene and attempt to either garner more support for Jordan as speaker of the House, or explore new routes and look to nominate someone else for the gavel. Until then, the House is essentially at a standstill, unable to push through any legislation — including aid for Israel — until a new speaker is elected.

