Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate ahead of State of the Union

A large crowd of pro-Palestinian protesters turned out on the streets of Washington ahead of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Thursday night.

It was unclear why the president appeared to be slightly delayed arriving at Capitol Hill as he traveled the short route from the White House, but Scripps News confirmed that his motorcade did take an alternate route that did not go near the large crowds of demonstrators.

Photographers at the protests noted that the crowds of impassioned activists were blocking Pennsylvania Ave., a route that is typically taken by the president's secure motorcade on the way over the the Capitol to deliver the address.

Protesters held large signs with strongly worded messages, including one large banner in the colors of the Palestinian flag that read, "BIDEN'S LEGACY IS GENOCIDE."

Before sunset, arrests were made, according to reporting by the Associated Press, when some demonstrations became unruly while protesters continued to demand a full cease-fire in Israel's ongoing attacks in Gaza, which are directed at Hamas targetsbut have also killed thousands of Palestinians civilians.

More than 100 Israeli hostages still remain in Hamas' captivity, according to Israel. President Biden is hoping to use the State of the Union address to highlight the successes of his administration during his first three years in office during a highly crucial election year as he seeks a second term in the White House.

