President Biden: Speaker McCarthy 'kept his word' in debt limit talks

President Joe Biden confirmed on Sunday that he reached an agreement with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to extend the debt ceiling for two years.

Now, he hopes Congress will approve the compromise.

“The speaker made clear from the start that the only way forward was a bipartisan agreement,” Biden said. “That agreement now goes to the United States House and to the Senate. I strongly urge both chambers to pass that agreement.”

Biden said the agreement, which included cuts to some programs, preserves funding to Medicare, Social Security and veterans, although McCarthy didn’t imply funding for those programs would ever be cut.

McCarthy complained about how long it took to enter into negotiations with the White House. But Biden said he believes McCarthy negotiated in good faith.

“He kept his word and he said what he would do,” Biden said.

McCarthy acknowledged he did not get everything he wanted, but was relatively pleased with the deal.

"I think people will look back and say, 'Well I didn't get exactly what I wanted.' But there's something in here, that it shouldn't be about you, it should be about America. America believes we have spent too much, so this spends less,” he said.

McCarthy told reporters he believes a majority of Republicans in the House will vote in favor.

The proposal was being presented to members of the House and Senate on Sunday evening.

