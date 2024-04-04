Powerball jackpot surges to $1.23 billion after no winner

The Powerball jackpot continues to climb past the billion-dollar mark after no ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The jackpot is now at a whopping $1.23 billion, with the next drawing happening Saturday. The prize has an estimated cash value of $595.1 million.

Powerball says its winnerless streak means the chances of someone hitting the jackpot are increasing.

“As the jackpot swells, so does the probability of someone winning,” Drew Svitko, Powerball product group chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director, said in a press release. “We expect to see more coverage of number combinations in Saturday’s drawing as more players buy tickets, and a portion of every ticket sale will stay in-state to support public programs and services.”

Despite no jackpot winner, nine tickets matched five numbers to take home $1 million prizes. Two of those tickets were sold in California, another two were sold in Massachusetts, and the rest were sold in Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina and Washington.

The six winning numbers drawn Wednesday were white balls 11, 38, 41, 62, 65 and red Powerball 15.

The jackpot brewing for Saturday is currently the fourth-largest prize in Powerball history, and eighth-largest among all U.S. lotteries.

The odds of hitting the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Drawings happen every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night.

SEE MORE: A single ticket hit $842 million Powerball jackpot on New Year's Day

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com