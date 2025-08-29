Trump to revoke Secret Service protection for Kamala Harris

President Donald Trump will revoke U.S. Secret Service protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris, a source within the agency told Scripps News.

Harris was Trump’s opponent in the 2024 presidential election.

Under federal law, former vice presidents and their immediate families are entitled to Secret Service protection for six months after leaving office. That period for Harris ended in July.

The secretary of Homeland Security has the authority to extend protection beyond that window. However, President Joe Biden had signed an order granting Harris an additional year of protection, which would have kept her detail until July 2027.

Biden himself lost Secret Service protection after leaving the White House in 2017 but regained it when it became clear he would be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2020.

While former vice presidents lose their Secret Service protection after leaving office, former presidents have lifetime protection.

Harris is slated to go on a 15-city book tour starting Sept. 24 after she wrote about her 107-day campaign for president.