Trump signs new law requiring DOJ to release Epstein files

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he has signed a bill into law requiring the Department of Justice to release its files relating to an investigation into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!" President Trump wrote in a social media post Wednesday night.

In the message, President Trump alleges that Epstein was a lifelong Democrat and suggests that the files will lay out connections between Epstein and Democratic politicians including Former President Bill Clinton and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

"Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed," the president wrote.

His message also accuses Democrats of using the Epstein files issue to distract from his administration's priorities.

The Senate on Tuesday approved the bill to compel the release of the DOJ's Epstein records by unanimous consent. The action came just hours after the House overwhelmingly voted to pass the measure.

The House earlier voted 427–1 to force the release of the files. Republican Rep. Clay Higgins was the lone "no" vote.

Tuesday's bipartisan effort overcame initial opposition from the president and House Speaker Mike Johnson. The vote had to be forced through a discharge petition in the House. It received 218 signatures, mostly from Democrats.

President Trump has repeatedly tried to distance himself from Epstein, despite what appeared to be a friendly relationship in the 1990s before a reported falling out. He has insisted he knew nothing about Epstein’s alleged crimes.

