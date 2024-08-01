President Biden to give address on first night of Democratic National Convention, sources say

President Biden will give a primetime address during the first night of the Democratic National Convention, multiple reports say.

It's a major switch from a few weeks ago when the president was expected to close the convention with an address accepting the Democratic presidential nomination. But since he's withdrawn from the race, convention planners have had to do some restructuring.

Now the initial Aug. 19 evening is expected to be filled with tributes to the former president while also serving as his passing of the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris as she embarks on her presidential campaign.

On Tuesday, DNC officials announced Harris was the only candidate to qualify for the Democratic presidential ballot after the position was left open by President Biden stepping out. There will now be a virtual roll call to formally nominate her as the party's candidate starting on Aug. 1 and ending on Aug. 5.

She's expected to give a formal nominee acceptance speech on the final night of the DNC, Aug. 22. But another highly anticipated speech is that of whomever she chooses to be her running mate.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have all been floated as leading contenders for the vice presidential position. Harris is expected to officially announce her decision early next week, but whoever it is, they're slated to speak at the DNC on Aug. 21.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, Harris' husband Doug Emhoff, and potentially former first ladies may also speak during the four-day convention, CNN reports.

The DNC will take place in Chicago's United Center with more than 50,000 in attendance.