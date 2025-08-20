Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Texas House votes to approve controversial redistricting maps following Democratic standoff

The Texas House voted 88-52 Wednesday to draw new voting lines, following a weeks-long standoff with state Democrats.
Eric Gay/AP
Protesters gather in the rotunda outside the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol as lawmakers debate a redrawn U.S. congressional map in Texas during a special session, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Austin, Texas.
State lawmakers in the Texas House of Representatives have approved a controversial plan to redraw district electoral maps, in a move that Republicans expect will give them an advantage in the U.S. House of Representatives during federal elections.

The Texas House voted 88-52 Wednesday to draw new voting lines, following a weeks-long standoff with state Democrats, who left Texas to deny GOP lawmakers a quorum in protest over the redistricting plan.

The new maps could translate to as many as five new seats in the U.S. House during the midterm elections coming in 2026.

Democrats left Texas and went to a number of friendly states on August 3, seeking to slow down Republican efforts to draw new district lines and secure time for Democratic governments in states like California to mount a response.

They returned to the capital in Texas on Monday after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called a second special session to move forward with the redistricting vote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

