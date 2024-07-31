Harris campaign responds to Trump's questioning of the vice president's race

The Harris campaign released a statement Wednesday after Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump falsely questioned Harris' race at an event put on by Black journalists.

During a live interview panel at the annual convention of the National Association of Black Journalists Wednesday, Trump said he didn't know Vice President Kamala Harris was Black, and questioned her race.

The Harris campaign said in a statement, “The hostility Donald Trump showed on stage today is the same hostility he has shown throughout his life, throughout his term in office, and throughout his campaign for president as he seeks to regain power and inflict his harmful Project 2025 agenda on the American people."

The statement goes on to say, "Donald Trump has already proven he cannot unite America, so he attempts to divide us."

RELATED STORY | Trump falsely questions whether Harris is Black during panel with Black journalists

During the panel discussion with three female Black journalists, Trump falsely claimed that Harris only recently begun identifying as Black.

“She was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black," Trump said at the NABJ panel, after being asked if he agreed with other Republicans' comments that Harris is a "DEI hire."

“Is she Indian or is she Black?” Trump continued, “I respect either one but she obviously doesn’t because she was Indian all the way and then all of a sudden she made a turn and she became a Black person.”

RELATED STORY | Harris to campaign in battleground states with unnamed running mate next week

In the Harris campaign's response to Trump, there was a call for him to debate the vice president on Sept. 10. In a Monday interview with Fox News, when pressed about whether he would debate his opponent, Trump said, “The answer is yes, but I can also make a case for not doing it.”