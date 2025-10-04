'We'll be all over that place:' Noem says DHS and ICE will have heavy presence at Super Bowl

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Friday the agency would have a significant presence at this season's NFL Super Bowl.

“We’ll be all over that place," Noem said in an interview on social media on Friday. "We are going to enforce the law. I think people should not be coming to the Super Bowl unless they're law abiding Americans who love this country.”

Noem did not offer details about potential threats or specific concerns that may have drawn DHS' attention, but said that DHS' responsibility was to keep the event safe.

“[The NFL] sucks and we’ll win," Noem continued. "They won’t be able to sleep at night. They're so weak. We'll fix it.”

The Super Bowl halftime show this year will be performed by Puerto Rican singer Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, know by his stage name Bad Bunny. The appearance is now expected to be the only U.S. stop on his tour.

Ocasio said previously he was avoiding U.S. venues during his current tour because of the risk of raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement targeting concert attendees. He has been a vocal critic of ICE's conduct in recent months.

"It’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about," he said in a recent interview.

Ocasio is a U.S. citizen and a native of Puerto Rico, which is an unincorporated U.S. territory.

