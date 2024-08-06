Here's how those on Harris' VP shortlist are reacting to selection of Walz

It appears Democrats are rallying around presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her newly announced running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Some of the loudest support came from those who had also reportedly been under consideration to be Harris' running mate.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said, "Over the next 90 days, I look forward to traveling all across the Commonwealth to unite Pennsylvanians behind my friends Kamala Harris and Tim Walz and defeat Donald Trump."

Harris and Walz will need Shapiro's support in the Keystone State. He's a popular governor and could help deliver the state's 19 electoral votes.

RELATED STORY | Kamala Harris picks Gov. Tim Walz as vice presidential running mate

Sen. Mark Kelly, who was also on Harris' shortlist, said he will do everything he can to help the Democratic ticket.

"Vice President @KamalaHarris and Governor @Tim_Walz are going to move us forward. They’re already building a campaign to unite our country — and @GabbyGiffords and I are ready to do everything we can to help them win," Kelly said on X.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told his followers on X that it was an honor to be considered as a potential VP pick, adding that he fully supports "this new ticket."

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg offered similar thoughts.

"Tim Walz is an exceptionally effective governor - and also great to work with," he said. "I’m excited for what his Midwestern voice, military experience, and common-sense values will bring to our winning ticket, and for everything the Harris-Walz administration will deliver for Americans.

RELATED STORY | Who is Tim Walz? Get to know Kamala Harris' pick for vice president