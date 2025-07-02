Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Paramount Global reaches $16 million settlement with Trump for edited Harris interview

Trump complained that producers of "60 Minutes" omitted portions of the show's interview with then-Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
President Trump and Paramount Global settled a lawsuit after Trump claimed a "60 Minutes" was purposefully mis-edited to benefit Kamala Harris' campaign. (Scripps News)
Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS, has reached a $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump concerning a lawsuit that alleged election interference. The dispute originated from an October "60 Minutes" interview with then-Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Trump asserted that the segment was purposefully mis-edited to benefit the Democratic campaign. Despite the settlement, Paramount stated that it does not include an apology or statement of regret.

Paramount Global is attempting to merge with Skydance Global, which requires approval from the Trump administration's Federal Communications Commission.

"This lawsuit is completely separate from, and unrelated to, the Skydance transaction and the FCC approval process. We will abide by the legal process to defend our case," Paramount said.

Instead of being paid directly to President Trump, the $16 million will be allocated to his future presidential library, according to the media company.

Paramount also agreed to release transcripts of interviews with eligible U.S. presidential candidates after such interviews have aired.

