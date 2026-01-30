President Trump names Kevin Warsh as his pick to replace Powell as Fed chair

President Donald Trump announced early Friday that he intends to nominate Kevin Warsh as the next chair of the Federal Reserve to replace Jerome Powell. The nomination comes after Trump has repeatedly expressed his frustration with Powell over not lowering interest rates as much as Trump has hoped.

Warsh previously served on the Federal Reserve from 2006-11, which happened to coincide with the most significant recession in the U.S. in decades.

"I have known Kevin for a long period of time, and have no doubt that he will go down as one of the GREAT Fed Chairmen, maybe the best. On top of everything else, he is “central casting,” and he will never let you down," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Despite President Trump threatening to fire Powell, it appears Powell will remain as the Fed's chair through May 2026. Powell can remain on the Federal Reserve as a governor into 2028. Trump's power to fire members of the Federal Reserve was brought into question as federal courts have blocked Trump from dismissing Lisa Cook from the board.

Senate nomination

Warsh's nomination will go before the Senate and require 51 members. Although there are 53 Republicans in the Senate, some members have threatened to withhold their support for Trump's nominee.

After the Department of Justice opened an investigation into Powell for potential perjury charges, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis suggested that Trump was threatening the independence of the Federal Reserve.

If there were any remaining doubt whether advisers within the Trump Administration are actively pushing to end the independence of the Federal Reserve, there should now be none. It is now the independence and credibility of the Department of Justice that are in question," he said. “I will oppose the confirmation of any nominee for the Fed—including the upcoming Fed Chair vacancy—until this legal matter is fully resolved.”

Sen. Lisa Murkowski followed, saying she, too, would hold up a nomination.

"The stakes are too high to look the other way: if the Federal Reserve loses its independence, the stability of our markets and the broader economy will suffer. My colleague, Senator Tillis, is right in blocking any Federal Reserve nominees until this is resolved," she said.