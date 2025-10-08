Senate remains deadlocked on funding bills as government shutdown drags on

Two separate funding bills that could have ended the federal government shutdown failed to reach the 60 votes needed for passage.

The Democrat-led measure, which would extend tax credits under the Affordable Care Act that help lower the cost of health insurance, was voted down 47-52.

According to KFF, Americans who get insurance through state marketplaces could see their premiums rise by an average of 114% if the subsidies are allowed to expire.

Republicans have said they are open to negotiating health care policy but argue it should not be part of the current funding debate.

The Republican-led proposal would have kept federal spending at current levels for about seven weeks while lawmakers negotiate a longer-term agreement. It was rejected 54-45.

The shutdown is now in its second week, with no end in sight. Federal employees whose jobs are deemed essential are being required to work without pay, while others have been furloughed. The Trump administration says furloughed workers may not receive back pay once the shutdown ends.

Officials argued that federal employees are not automatically entitled to back pay and that Congress must approve any such payments in legislation to reopen the government.

Democrats have sharply criticized that position, noting that furloughed workers are staying home through no fault of their own. Some Republicans have also expressed unease about denying back pay to federal employees.

