Procedural vote to reopen government passes amid drama in the House

A procedural vote to reopen the government advanced in the House as only one Republican joined the entire Democratic caucus in turning down the bill.

The government began a shutdown late Friday, even after the Senate voted to approve funding. Democrats pushed for more accountability for immigration enforcement activities, including expanding the use of body-worn cameras on agents, as a condition to advance funding.

The legislation includes five spending bills to keep the government open, while a sixth spending bill will only fund the Department of Homeland Security for two weeks while legislators debate changes.

Tuesday's House vote comes as Republicans can only afford to have one dissenting vote to approve legislation without bipartisan support. Republican Reps. Thomas Massie and John Rose were originally opposed to advancing the bill. After Speaker Mike Johnson kept the vote open for nearly an hour, Rose flipped his vote to be in favor of the test vote.

The House will now vote on the Senate version of the funding bill. The government will remain shut down and thousands of workers will go without paychecks until Congress approves funding.