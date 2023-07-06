Police dispute sex abuse claims in case of man missing for 8 years

The Houston Police Department revealed on Wednesday that a man who was found alive after being reported missing in 2015 has reunited with his mother, despite claims of abuse.

On Saturday, the Texas Center for the Missing said Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV was located safe and recovering at a hospital.

While he was at the hospital, community activist Quanell X said he spoke with Farias, and claimed the 25-year-old said he was sexually and physically abused by his mother.

"I heard horrific things from that young man. Whenever the investigators would come, she would hide him in the house," Quanell X stated.

On Thursday, the Houston Police Department addressed those allegations, saying an investigator was in the room at the time of the conversation and did not hear Farias making any claims of abuse.

Investigators also noted that one day after Farias was reported missing in 2015, he returned home. However, both Farias and his mother apparently misled investigators, giving them fake names.

Police said the district attorney has declined to file charges in the case. An investigator noted that giving a fake name to an officer during an investigation is a misdemeanor, equivalent to a traffic ticket.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said the investigation is still open and investigators are looking into various scenarios, including whether Farias could have been "brainwashed."

“We are going to follow our evidence," he said.

Farias was connected with services to help people who may have been victimized, but the chief said he wanted to go back with his mother.

At age 25, Finner said there was little police could do to prevent that from happening.

“He’s a grown man," Finner said.

