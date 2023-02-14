You'll love 60 percent off at 50 Floor

RICHMOND, Va. -- Valentine’s Day is a day of love, but the team at 50 Floor is extending their February special all month long!

Kerry James stopped by to tell us how much you’ll save and how 50 Floor will take care of all the heavy-lifting to provide you with beautiful new floors.

Through the month of February, enjoy 60% off all products from 50 Floor. Call (877) 50 FLOOR (3-5667) to learn more. Don’t forget, you can receive an extra $100 off with the promo code “VIRGINIA THIS MORNING” on their website .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY 50 FLOOR*}

