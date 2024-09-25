You can 'Bowl for the Cure' on Oct. 19

RICHMOND, Va. -- Join for an afternoon of bowling and fun — for a great cause. Bowl for the Cure is Saturday, October 19. Registration is at 1pm and bowling starts at 2pm.

Organizer Crissy Wingfield, a breast cancer survivor, visited our studio to share more details about the event and her personal story.

The event will take place at Bowl America Southwest, located at 11532 Hull Street Road in Midlothian. It’s $25 per person which includes 3 games, shoe rental, door prizes, drawings and fun!

All donations to Bowl for the Cure provide funding for cancer screenings, diagnosis, treatment assistance, preventative research.