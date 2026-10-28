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Workplace Wisdom Wednesday: 3 ways to remain positive during a tough conversation

Heather Marie Van Cleave and Mitchell Creasey discuss this week's topic.
Workplace Wisdom Wednesday: 3 ways to remain positive during a tough conversation
Workplace Wisdom Wednesday preview
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Many of us have been there — when a work meeting or negotiation turns awkward, hostile or supercharged. So how do you remain positive and professional during a tough conversation? 

Virginia This Morning contributor Heather Marie Van Cleave talked with award-winning executive coach Mitchell Creasey about it. He stepped outside the office to share some workplace wisdom and what he calls “The 3 Rs.”

For more leadership/career insights and services, click here to visit Mitch's website. You can click here to follow Heather Marie on Instagram.

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