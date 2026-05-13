"WitchDuck", live at the Firehouse Theatre

RICHMOND, Va. -- A joyfully defiant comedy inspired by Virginia’s last convicted witch.
WitchDuck, her new play based on the true story of Grace Sherwood, the last woman in Virginia tried as a witch. Drawing from the original trial records found at the Library of Virginia, this “appalling comedy” blends sharp humor with powerful commentary on women’s resilience across the centuries.
Now at Firehouse Theatre — Don’t miss this vibrant, witty, and heartfelt piece of history reimagined. Tickets and details at firehousetheatre.org.